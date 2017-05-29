#PMBFailuresAt2 | Nigerians on Twitter Rate Buhari’s Govt ‘F9’, Two Years After #DemocracyDay

Some Nigerian citizens have taken to micro-blogging site Twitter to declare their scorecard for the Muhammadu Buhari administration two years after it came into office on May 29, 2015.

Tweeting via the hashtag, #PMBFailuresAt2, the comments rated the Buhari administration a failure.

See some of the tweets below;

CHUDE was the one who wore Buhari IGB clothing during the campaign, even told us that Buhari had an Igbo son in-law #PMBFailuresAt2 https://t.co/lV7c7kdm4Q — Emeks (@PeeExcellence) May 29, 2017

Buhari’s Govt turned basic & mundane acts of Governance into celebrated accomplishments, and dumb supporters rejoiced. #PMBFailuresAt2 — Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) May 29, 2017

We will fix power in 6months. Now how far? #PMBFailuresAt2 — Dan Iyamiri Arewa (@onuoh2) May 29, 2017

Those guys who trekked during the win were prophets. they showed us to get ready to trek #PMBFailuresAt2 — Mazi Daniel (@HonDaniel23) May 29, 2017

When u vote an incompetent person who couldn’t make good SSCE pass, ur result will always b failure even if prof is the vice#PMBFailuresAt2 pic.twitter.com/EGK1hgC4k1 — Muhammad Darazo (@MuhdDarazo) May 29, 2017

Desperate young groom proposes & marries a WELL KNOWN Barren OLD woman, 2yrs on, his heart is broken cos she can’t have kids #PMBFailuresAt2 https://t.co/HT4lcTAl1b — Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) May 29, 2017

68. Guaranteeing that women are adequately represented in government appointments and providing greater opportunities.#PMBFailuresAt2 — Yemie Fasipe  (@YemieFASH) May 29, 2017

Today is #DemocracyDay

Mr President is abroad for Medical care They scammed you 2yrs ago. #PMBFailuresAt2 pic.twitter.com/amV533eNaW — Ebube D Statesman (@akaebube) May 29, 2017

It is already 2 years. My stones are ready . These people are so shameless to stand before us and talk of achievements.#PMBFailuresAt2 pic.twitter.com/0mabwAGU19 — Muhammad Darazo (@MuhdDarazo) May 29, 2017

The biggest step towards fighting corruption in Nigeria is the FOI bill; Buhari has refused to tell us his medical expenses #PMBFailuresAt2 — Somto Onuchukwu (@chosensomto) May 29, 2017

The FG should leave #DemocracyDay celebrations to states like Lagos, Anambra that have achieved something since 2015 #PMBFailuresAt2 — Chigozie Bashua (@cheve1810) May 29, 2017

39. Enacting a national mortgage system that will lend at single digit interest rates for purchase of owner occupier houses #PMBFailuresAt2 — The Nigerian Wailers (@NGRWailers) May 29, 2017

Osinbajo as a preacher can make FG smell like roses. Mouth no dey pay school fees

To waka for market no put food for table #PMBFailuresAt2 pic.twitter.com/aXixk45OPB — Adéyẹmí ‘Bọ̀wálé (@adeyemibowale) May 29, 2017

