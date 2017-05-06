Pochettino Still Has Eye On Trophy

Mauricio Pochettino insists Tottenham are still fighting for the Premier League trophy and have not given up despite losing 1-0 to Middlesbrough.

Chelsea need just two wins to win the Premier League, with a win against Middlesbrough on Monday and West Brom on Friday winning them the trophy.

Lanzini scored the only goal of the match in the loss , but Pochettino is not giving up until it is mathematically impossible to win.

“We are still fighting. It is disappointing with the result, now we wait for the Chelsea result then it’s three games ahead to play,” he told Sky Sports.

“You all know now it is more difficult to catch Chelsea but we need to try always until the end.”

“First half we dominated and created many chances to score,” he added. “A few clear chances. Second half we started a little bit sloppy and we conceded a little bit more space.

“When you are fighting for the title, the goal we conceded, you need to stop before and not concede this type of goal.

“Then it is so difficult. They played deeper with a 5-4-1 formation. It was difficult to find the space. We were a little bit unlucky, I don’t think we deserved to lose. But we lost and now we look forward.”

The post Pochettino Still Has Eye On Trophy appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

