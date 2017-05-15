Pochettino: Tottenham Were Perfect Against United

Mauricio Pochettino has praised Tottenham’s perfect performance against Manchester United, as they won their last match at White Hart Lane.

Victor Wanyama opened the scoring for Tottenham, before Harry Kane doubled the lead after the break.

Rooney pulled one back, but Pochettino’s side held on for the win , securing their second position on the table.

“It was a perfect performance and I am happy for the victory for our fans – it was a fantastic victory which the fans deserved,” Pochettino told reporters.

“We had the control of the game and played better. It was another great performance at White Hart Lane and now we have to focus on the last two games.

“We are playing against Manchester United and they have very good players. They have been prepared to win the league and win big things.

“It is great to achieve second position and it is fantastic for us. We have been unbeaten at home all season so there are a lot of things to be happy about.

“It is true that we will play in the new stadium and we will take the last step to win something. We need to feel that Wembley is our home and we need to find a balance between White Hart Lane and there. Next season we will feel it is our home.

“We will be proud of our achievements – we fought for the Premier League.”

The post Pochettino: Tottenham Were Perfect Against United appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

