Poetry: You’re in love but he beats you …RUN!!!

by Soyombo Ayomikun 1.Of Nneka I once heard Whose rich husband Always rages Like a demon let loose From hell….

Read » Poetry: You’re in love but he beats you …RUN!!! on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest