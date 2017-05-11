PokitDok to Bring Blockchain to Healthcare with Intel and Hyperledger

The healthcare sector has opened up huge opportunities for the implementation of blockchain technology. As companies rush to meet the demand, those who are going to benefit from it are the technology startups and businesses with experience working in the sector. Companies like PokitDok have a better understanding of the healthcare industry’s needs and requirements, … Continue reading PokitDok to Bring Blockchain to Healthcare with Intel and Hyperledger

The post PokitDok to Bring Blockchain to Healthcare with Intel and Hyperledger appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

