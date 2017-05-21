Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police allegedly reject 10-year-old boy suspected to have been kidnapped in Ogun (Photos)

Posted on May 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

According to Badero-Olusola Oluwaseyi Maiyegun-General who shared the story on Facebook he wrote;

‘This 10 year boy suspected to have been kidnapped and dropped in Odogbolu today said he’s from Itele and his name is Dada.
According to the information, he’s been taken to the police station but was allegedly rejected and the samaritans were told to return him to wherever they found him. 

If this boy looks in anyway familiar to you or you know what can be done to reunite him with his family in Itele, please visit Idera Mosque, Isale Oja Odogbolu. That is where he’s currently being kept and tended to.
Please share!
Maiyegun ‘

 If true, then too bad!! Another photo after the cut

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.