Police Apprehend MASSOB Members In Cross River

From Olanrewaju Arotimi, Cala

A suspected leader of Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), whose name could not be ascertain at press time, alongside forty-six others, were on Monday arrested by the Cross River State police command.

The arrest, according to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, ASP Irene Ugbo, was effected by the divisional police command in Odukpani local government area, during a peaceful rally.

A member of the group told LEADERSHIP at the police headquarters in Calabar that the rally was a peaceful one, only intended to create awareness on the existence of the group in Cross River.

However, members of the group were suspected to be partly from Cross River, bordering Ebonyi and Enugu states, respectively.

The member, who preferred anonymity, said “The peaceful march by MASSOB was meant to sensitize the people of the state about the existence of the group.

“We embarked on a peaceful march because we were unarmed.

“We did not disturb the peace of anybody. We were surprised when the police, DSS, and other security agents arrested us.”

The PPRO, who confirmed the development, said members of the group were arrested at Odukpani junction, and conveyed to the state police command in Calabar for interrogation.

“We had information about the rally at Odukapni, and our men swung into action and arrested them for questioning to ascertain their mission and objective.

“Once that is obtained, they would be released to go because no weapon was found on them”, she said.