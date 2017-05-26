Police arraign 3 in court for attempting to steal cable

Three unemployed men, Micheal Eyen, Aina Adebeshin and Sunday Olatunji on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for attempting to steal electrical cable from a transformer.

The accused appeared before Magistrate Y.O Ekogbule on a three-count charge of attempt to commit felony, conspiracy and being in possession of charms.

The accused, Eyen, 30, Adebeshin, 35, and Olatunji, 25, who are residents of Ayobo area of Lagos State, pleaded not guilty and were admitted to N200,000 bail each with two sureties each in like sum.

According to the Prosecutor, Insp. Clement Okuoimose, the accused committed the offences on May 23 at Orisunbare Phase 1, Ayobo, Lagos.

Okuoimose said that the accused conspired to steal an electrical cable belonging to Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company.

He said that the policemen on patrol sighted a bus with the accused near the transformer at 1.30 am.

“The police saw the accused come down from a bus and entered inside the transformer.

“They approached them, asked them to come out of the transformer.

“When they were searched, rubber hand gloves, criminal charms were found in their possession,” Okuoimose said.

The offences contravened sections 135, 408(2) and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

newsmen report that the accused may be jailed for 14 years if found guilty of being in possession of charms, according to the provisions of Section 135.

The case was adjourned until June 19 for mention.

The post Police arraign 3 in court for attempting to steal cable appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

