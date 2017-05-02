Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police arraign ex-Jigawa gov over inciting comment

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Police have arraigned the former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, at a Dutse high court on Tuesday over alleged inciting comments. Lamido was on Sunday arrested by the police over an allegation that he made inciting and inflammatory remarks capable of threatening the peace of the state. Lamido was arrested at his Kano […]

The post Police arraign ex-Jigawa gov over inciting comment appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.