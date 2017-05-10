Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police arraigns Man before court for Culpable Homicide

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A man identified as Vihishima Iorshase,31,  has been arraigned by the Benue State Police Command  before a Makurdi Upper Area Court in Benue State for alleged culpable homicide. The accused is also facing charges of mischief by force with intent to cause damage and destruction. Police prosecutor, Omaye Ujata told the court that the case …

The post Police arraigns Man before court for Culpable Homicide appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.