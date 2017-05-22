Police arraigns PDP chieftain in Katsina for holding durbar

The Katsina State Police Command has arraigned a chieftain of the PDP, Umar Tata for staging a durbar to woo voters in Dutsi ahead of last Saturday’s by-election for Mashi/Dutsi Federal constituency seat. Tata was arraigned on Monday before a Katsina Chief Magistrates’ Court on a one-count charge of holding a durbar without police clearance, thereby constituting a nuisance to the public. The News Agency of Nigeria [NAN] reports that Tata contested for the governorship of the state in 2015 under the All Progressives Grand Alliance [APGA] and had recently defected to the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP].

