Police arrest 10 suspected thieves in Jigawa

The Police in Jigawa have arrested 10 suspected thieves in Dutse Local Government Area of the state. The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Jinjiri Abdu, confirmed the arrest of the suspects in an interview with the to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Sunday. Jinjiri said that the male suspects, aged between 18 […]

