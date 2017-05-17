Police arrest 2 over killing of Enugu State Deputy Governor’s orderly

The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested two suspected bandits responsible for the killing of Sgt. Helen Sunday, the orderly of Enugu State Deputy Governor, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo. A statement by the Spokesman of the command, SP Ebere Amaraizu, issued in Enugu on Wednesday, said the arrest was effected by the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the command.

