Police arrest 2 suspected child traffickers, rescue 3-year-old baby

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

The Commissioner of Police in Abia, Mr Leye Oyebade, on Monday, said the command had arrested two suspected child traffickers while they were attempting to escape with a three-year-old baby in Aba. Oyebade said this at a news conference on the activities of the command in Umuahia. He added that detectives from Ogbor Hill Police Station went after the suspects after the baby’s mother, Mrs Rose Ndukwu, reported the case of baby theft.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

