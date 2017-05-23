Police arrest 2 suspected killers of Inspector in Lagos

Mr Fatai Owoseni, Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of two suspects over the alleged killing of an Inspector and two civilians in Ibeju-Lekki. Owoseni announced the arrest when he visited the area, following a bloody clash that left the police officer and two other men dead during a festival on Saturday. The police commissioner warned members of the community, including traditional rulers, against causing a breach of public peace.

