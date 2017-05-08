Police arrest 3 over defrauding applicants of N8m

The Commissioner of Police in Taraba, Mr Yakubu Babas, says the police have arrested three suspects for defrauding unsuspecting applicants of N8 million by presenting fake police employment letters to them.

Babas, who made the disclosure at a press briefing in Jalingo on Monday, listed the suspects as Kalamu Baraya, Elman Ngirla and Victor Samuel.

The commissioner said applicants for Cadet ASP were defrauded of N300,000 each while applicants for Cadet Inspectors and Constables paid N250,000 and N200,000 respectively.

Babas said fake police signal document, police uniforms and mobile phones were recovered from the suspects.

On the recent Kuteb-Fulani crises in Takum and Uses local government areas of the state, he said the police had arrested two suspects in connection with the crises that claimed over 12 lives.

Babas said normalcy had returned to the area following the massive deployment of police to maintain law and order.

He said all suspects would be charged to court when investigation was concluded.

Newsmen report that the command arrested about 43 suspects for various offences between April and May 2017.

The offences include cattle rustling, illegal possession of fire arms, kidnapping, armed robbery and murder.

The post Police arrest 3 over defrauding applicants of N8m appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

