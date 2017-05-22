Police arrest 137 Biafra agitators in three states – TheCable
|
Police arrest 137 Biafra agitators in three states
At least 137 pro-Biafra agitators were on Monday arrested by the police in Enugu, Ebonyi and Cross River states. The agitators, who are members of the Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) and the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of …
Biafra protest paralyses Onitsha
