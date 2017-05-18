Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrest 8 Abuja-Sulema robbery suspects

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Crime

Operatives of the Inspector-General of Police (I-G) Response Team (IRT) say they had arrested eight robbery suspects allegedly involved in robbing motorists on the Abuja – Suleja road. Commander of the team, Abba Kyari, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone that the suspects included alleged receivers of the stolen vehicles. “Due to incessant car snatching along Abuja – Suleja road in Niger, the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, directed the team to pursue the suspects to make the road safe for all.

