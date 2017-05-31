Police arrest bag-snatching minors in Bayelsa

The police in Bayelsa State have arrested two minors who specialise in bag snatching and stealing in Yenagoa, the state capital. The two minors, whose names were given as Abel Miracle, aged 12, and David Agbagidi, aged 14, were apprehended at Julius Berger roundabout in the Yenagoa metropolis. It was learnt that luck ran out […]

