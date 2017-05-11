Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police arrest couple for allegedly selling daughter for N400,000

Posted on May 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

CROSS River Police Command on yesterday said it had arrested a couple (names withheld) for allegedly selling their six-year old daughter for N400,000. Presenting the couple before journalists, Hafiz Inuwa, the state Commissioner of Police, said the suspects were arrested at Ikom Local Government Area on April 26, 2017 following a tip-off. According to Inuwa, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.