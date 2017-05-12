Police Arrest Man For Killing His Son For Money Rituals in Plateau State

A man has been arrested in Plateau State after he killed his son, Guntle for money rituals.

According to Taskar Gizago who shared the story in Hausa, the man (after beheading his son) complained to the police, that his son was missing.

But his wife told the police that her husband took their child out of the house and didn’t bring him back.

The police intensified their search and later

