Police arrest man with roasted human parts in Taraba

The Police in Taraba say they have arrested a 60-year-old man, for allegedly being in possession of roasted human parts. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), for the Police Command in the state, Mr David Misal, who told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jalingo on Friday said the suspect was arrested at Alin-Gora Village, Ardo-kola Council Area of the state. The police image maker said Abdulkadir was arrested with the body parts suspected to be that of his nephew, Ali Gimba, reportedly missing on April 27.

