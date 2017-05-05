Police arrest man,60, with roasted human parts in Taraba
The Police in Taraba say they have arrested a 60-year-old man, Abubakar Abdulkadir, for allegedly being in possession of roasted human parts. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), for the Police Command in the state, Mr David Misal, who told the Nigerian Pilot in Jalingo on Friday said the suspect was arrested at Alin-Gora Village, […]
