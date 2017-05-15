Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrest mother who sold baby for N250,000

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 22-year-old woman along with six other suspects have been arrested by the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos Police Command over the sale of a day old baby for the sum of N250,000. Policemen who had been working on a two-month intelligence gathering arrested Miss Onyinyechi Osoneye who sold the baby to Mr. and […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

