Police arrest Okada riders’ killers in Katsina State

Police in Katsina have arrested Abubakar Dauda, 33, and five others who specialise in killing commercial motorcyclists and snatching their motorcycles.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Gambo Isa, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Katsina.

Isa said that the suspects were arrested in Funtua Local Government Area following a tip-off.

He said items recovered from the suspects included one gallon of petrol; two constructed iron mater keys; bunches of keys; one iron rod and a torchlight.

He said that the suspects had confessed to robbing a number of persons of their motorcycles in the state.

The PPRO said the suspects would be prosecuted after investigations.

He also said that the command had arrested one Abdulaziz Ibrahim who specialised in robbing motorists at gun point on Funtua-Zaria road.

According to him, the command received information that a gang of armed robbers had blocked the road and robbed people at gun point, recently.

Isa said that on receiving the information, the police dispatched a patrol team to the scene.

He said the police engaged the robbers in gun battle and chased them up to near ABU Teaching Hospital, Zaria, Kaduna State.

He said that the team shot the rear tyre of the hoodlums’ vehicle and it fell by the road side, leading to the arrest of one suspect who sustained gunshot wound.

He said that investigations had commenced to arrest the remaining suspects and prosecute them accordingly.

The post Police arrest Okada riders’ killers in Katsina State appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

