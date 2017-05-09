Police arrest runaway killer of Ogun fuel truck conductor – Premium Times
|
Premium Times
|
Police arrest runaway killer of Ogun fuel truck conductor
Premium Times
The police in Ogun State have arrested a man, Tunde Olatubosun, who fled across the borders to a neighbouring country after allegedly shooting dead a motorboy at a carwash centre in Abeokuta, the state capital. The 49-year-old suspect had allegedly …
