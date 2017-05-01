Sule Lamido Former Governor will be charged to court for allegedly inciting violence – Pulse Nigeria
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Sule Lamido Former Governor will be charged to court for allegedly inciting violence
Pulse Nigeria
Sule Lamido was arrested in his Kano home and taken to the Zone 1police command on Sunday, April 30, 2017. Published: 29 minutes ago; Chika Ebuzor. Print; eMail · Sule Lamido – Former Jigawa state Governor play. Sule Lamido – Former Jigawa state …
Nigeria: Why We Arrested Sule Lamido – Nigeria Police
Police Arrest Sule Lamido over His Utterances
Former Jigawa Governor, Sule Lamido to remain in police custody
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!