Police Arrest Woman For Dehumanising Her 10 Year Old Nephew, Fawaz With Hot Iron in Kano

A woman has been arrested after allegedly pressing hot iron on her 10-Year-Old nephew’s body in Naibawa, kano.

According to Aishat Alubankudi who shared the shocking details on facebook, the woman identified as ‘Mama Arafa’ dehumanised her nephew, Fawaz over an allegation theft.

She noted that the callous woman has been nabbed and is currently in police custody.

