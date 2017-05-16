Police arrests 10 burglary suspects at Govt House, Makurdi

NO FEWER than ten persons were arrested yesterday by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, over allegations of burglary of offices and guest houses at the Government House, Makurdi. A staff of the Government House who did not want his name in print, claimed that one Lucky who works at the maintenance unit is the arrow […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

