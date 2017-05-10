Police arrests 10 hoodlums for disrupting Dogara’s event
10 suspected political thugs identified as Sara Suka have been arrested by the Bauchi State Police Command, for allegedly disrupting an event organised by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, in the state. The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the arrest, said the hoodlums were apprehended by the …
