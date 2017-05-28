Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrests 25 year old in connection with Manchester attack

The British police have confirmed the of a arrest of a 25-year-old man on Sunday and are also conducting a search of a house in connection with the suicide bombing that killed 22 people at a Manchester pop concert. Officers arrested the man on terror charges in Old Trafford, to the east of the city, …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

