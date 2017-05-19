Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrests 28 men for homosexual suspicion

28 men were arrested by the Police on suspicion of homosexuality in Bangladesh as gay s*x is an offence in the Muslim-majority country. The Rapid Action Battalion unit of the police force picked up the men, aged between 20 and 25, from a community centre in Dhaka’s Keraniganj neighbourhood,’’ battalion commander, Jahangir Matubbor, said. “We …

