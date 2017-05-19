Police arrests 28 men for homosexual suspicion

28 men were arrested by the Police on suspicion of homosexuality in Bangladesh as gay s*x is an offence in the Muslim-majority country. The Rapid Action Battalion unit of the police force picked up the men, aged between 20 and 25, from a community centre in Dhaka’s Keraniganj neighbourhood,’’ battalion commander, Jahangir Matubbor, said. “We …

The post Police arrests 28 men for homosexual suspicion appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

