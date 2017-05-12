Police arrests 31 IMSU students during cult initiation – NAIJ.COM
Police arrests 31 IMSU students during cult initiation
The Imo state police command has arrested 31 students of the state university, Owerri for engaging the police in a gun duel. According to Andrew Enwerem, the suspects were apprehended during initiation at Orji Comprehensive secondary school in Owerri …
