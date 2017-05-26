Police arrests daycare attendant for maltreating baby

Authorities have arrested and charged with murder, a Maryland day care worker who was captured on video “torturing” an 8-month-old girl who later died. Leah Walden, 23, is charged with murder, assault, child abuse and reckless endangerment in the death of Reese Bowman at Rocket Tiers Learning Center on Tuesday, Baltimore Police said in a …

