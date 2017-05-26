Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrests daycare attendant for maltreating baby

Posted on May 26, 2017

Authorities have arrested and charged with murder, a Maryland day care worker who was captured on video “torturing” an 8-month-old girl who later died. Leah Walden, 23, is charged with murder, assault, child abuse and reckless endangerment in the death of Reese Bowman at Rocket Tiers Learning Center on Tuesday, Baltimore Police said in a …

