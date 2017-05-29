Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrests family members for lynching passer-by who urinated near their house

The Police force has arrested a man, his children and other family members in Abuja for allegedly lynching a 60-year-old man who urinated by their residence. Pius Inaiwe was said to have been killed by the suspects for passing urine in their compound in Jiwa, a community in the Abuja Municipal Area Council. It was …

