Police Arrests Father And His Children For Lynching Passer-By Who Urinated Near Residence

The Police Command in Abuja has arrested a man, his children and other family members for allegedly lynching a 60-year-old man who urinated close to their residence.

The victim, Pius Inaiwe, was said to have been killed by the suspects for passing urine in their compound in Jiwa, a community in the Abuja Municipal Area Council.

The Punch reports that the victim went into a coma after he was assaulted by the suspects.

Inaiwe was subsequently rushed to a private hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by the medical doctors.

It is understood that the incident, which occurred last Thursday, was met with outrage and uproar in the community as some irate youths attempted to attack the suspects involved in the assault on the deceased.

Local media, Northern City News, was quoted to have said that it took the intervention of the Divisional Police Officer, Gwagwa Police Station, and some other prominent persons in the area to stop the youths from attacking the suspects involved in Inaiwe’s killing.

Speaking on the incident on Sunday, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Perry Usen, said at least six suspects were in custody in connection with the incident.

“I can confirm to you that we have six suspects in custody in connection with the incident. A man and his family members, including his children were arrested for allegedly lynching a 60-year-old man because he urinated near their compound. Investigation is ongoing to know the level of their involvement in the crime,” he said.

The post Police Arrests Father And His Children For Lynching Passer-By Who Urinated Near Residence appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

