Police arrests herdsmen for defiling a woman on her farm

Abubakari Aliu, 32, who allegedly chased a married woman working in her farm with a machete, overpowered and forcibly had s*x with her has ben arrested by the police at Agogo. He reportedly fled after committing the alleged crime and left the 19-year-old victim to her fate in the bush. The incident happened in the Ashanti …

