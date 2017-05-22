Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police arrests hoodlums who gang defiled one year old girl in Katsina State

Posted on May 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

It was a terrible sight for the parents of a year old baby who was ganged defiled by some men in Katsina State, the  baby girl was snatched from her mother and gang defiled in Katsina State. The suspects had reportedly tricked the 30-year-old mother of the infant, encouraging her to get on a motorcycle, …

The post Police arrests hoodlums who gang defiled one year old girl in Katsina State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.