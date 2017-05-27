Police arrests IPOB, MASSOB members in Ebonyi

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) have been arrested by policemen in Ebonyi State in various part of the state for alleged unlawful sensitisation programme. This was disclosed by the Police command’s spokesman, DSP Jude Madu, who said that the suspects …

The post Police arrests IPOB, MASSOB members in Ebonyi appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

