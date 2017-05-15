Police arrests man arrests for receiving stolen money

A 39-year-old man, Sunday Ike, on Monday was arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrate’s’ Court in Lagos, charged with receiving N13, 500 from two boys who stole it from a woman. Ike, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of receiving stolen property and conspiracy. The defendant, however, entered a not guilty plea. …

