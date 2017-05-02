Police arrests man for allegedly having an*l s*x with two nine year old boys

Pages Navigation Menu

Police have arrested and remanded  a 35 year old man, identified as Balarabe Yusuff, a.k.a Dogo Direba, in Katsina prison till June 6, 2017 for allegedly having an*l s*x with two nine-year-old boys. Hajiya Fadile Dikko of Katsina Senior Magistrates’ court gave the directive on Tuesday after the charge was read to Balarabe. The police …

