Police arrests man for allegedly having an*l s*x with two nine year old boys
Police have arrested and remanded a 35 year old man, identified as Balarabe Yusuff, a.k.a Dogo Direba, in Katsina prison till June 6, 2017 for allegedly having an*l s*x with two nine-year-old boys. Hajiya Fadile Dikko of Katsina Senior Magistrates’ court gave the directive on Tuesday after the charge was read to Balarabe. The police …
