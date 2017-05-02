Police arrests man for defrauding woman of ₦678,000

A man identified as Moses Nyeta has been arrested by the Benue State Police Command for allegedly defrauding one Augustina Ezende of Wadata area in Makurdi of the sum of ₦678,000. The suspect during interrogation had confessed committing the crime with two others now at large. The suspect will be charged to court as soon …

