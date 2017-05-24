Police arrests man who defiled a one year-old girl

The three-man gang which abducted a one year-old child from her mother and also defiled the baby are been haunted by the Katsina State Police Command. The baby was ganged defiled in the Danja Local Government Area of the state. Northern City News learnt Suwaiba was returning from Angwan Bawa area in the Danja LGA, …

The post Police arrests man who defiled a one year-old girl appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

