Police arrests notorious Osogbo Kidnappers

The police Intelligence Response Team says it has arrested four suspected kidnappers in Osun and Ondo State. Abba Kyari, Assistant Commissioner of Police and the Commander of the team, confirmed the arrest. According to him, the suspects are Teslim Ibitoye, 38, Sunday David, 35, Akin Nureni, 40, and Akeem Ibitoye. Kyari said on April 25, …

