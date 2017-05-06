Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrests pastor in possession of human skull in order to fortify his church

Posted on May 6, 2017

A 55 year old pastor was arrested by the Oyo State Police Command yesterday paraded over unlawful possession of a human head, buffalo horn, as well as gunpowder and charms. The pastor, said to be the founder of Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Idapomimo Zion, Alagbado, Lagos, was arrested by security operatives during a “stop and search” operation, at …

