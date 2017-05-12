Police arrests security guard for sexually abusing 11 year old girl

The Cross River Police Command on Wednesday, paraded a security guard who allegedly sexually abused the 11-year-old daughter of his employer. Mr Hafiz Inuwa, the state Commissioner of Police, told newsmen: ”On May 3, we arrested a security guard at Ekorinim area of Calabar Municipality for defiling the 11-year-old daughter of his boss. The case was …

The post Police arrests security guard for sexually abusing 11 year old girl appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

