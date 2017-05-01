Police arrests seven cult members in Rivers State – Information Nigeria
|
Police arrests seven cult members in Rivers State
Seven persons who are suspected to be cultists have been arrested by the Rivers State Police Command over alleged involvement in a cult clash that claimed five persons in Omudioga Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.
