Police arrests seven cult members in Rivers State
Seven persons who are suspected to be cultists have been arrested by the Rivers State Police Command over alleged involvement in a cult clash that claimed five persons in Omudioga Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State. The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, disclosed that seven suspects were …
The post Police arrests seven cult members in Rivers State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!