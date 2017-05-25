Police assures public of safety despite being hit by fuel shortage – Primenewsghana
Primenewsghana
Police assures public of safety despite being hit by fuel shortage
The Ghana Police Service has assured the public that it will not relent on efforts to protect lives and properties despite being hit by fuel shortage. The service has indicated that, patrols would be decreased due to unavailability of fuel for all …
Police Patrols Grind To A Halt As Fuel Depot Shuts Down
