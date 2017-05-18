Police Begin Shooting Exercise In Enugu Saturday

The Police Command in Enugu State will on Saturday begin its 2017 shooting range training and re-training exercise.

The Command’s Spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu that the exercise would include musketry and unarmed combat.

Amaraizu said that the exercise would take place at the command’s shooting range site located behind the Superior Police Officers Mess at Agbani Road in Enugu.

“Members of the public are advised not to panic or entertain fear during the event as it is a routine exercise embarked upon by the command for its personnel.

“To this end, residents of the axis are advised to stay away from the shooting range zone to avoid any injury,’’ he said.

He said that the exercise would last for some months.

NAN reports that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Danmallam Mohammed, had always stressed the importance of training and re-training of police officers and men for competence and pro-activeness. (NAN)

